Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot: Lindsey Morgan to Star Opposite Jared Padalecki

The new take on Walker, Texas Ranger will have two beloved actors from previous CW series.

Variety is reporting that The 100's Lindsey Morgan will star opposite Jared Padalecki on the forthcoming reboot, and will play the role of Walker's new partner.

The casting means that Morgan is playing one of the first women in the history the Texas Rangers.

Morgan is coming off a seven-season stint on The 100, which will conclude later this year after 100 episodes of mystery and intrigue.

Morgan played Raven Reyes on the series and was an instant fan-favorite. She's the tech wizard who helps the characters get out of some of the sketchiest of situations.

Morgan is still attached as a regular on The 100 for the final season, and given how far into production it is, she would be with the show for the duration of the season.

Padalecki's current CW series is also concluding this season. Supernatural, which started its life on the WB, is officially wrapping up after 15 seasons.

The CW likes to keep previous stars of shows in the mix, and we're sure there will be a great dynamic between Padalecki and Morgan in their new roles.

Padalecki is on board to play Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”

He is taking over the role from Chuck Norris who appeared in the original series for eight seasons on CBS.

In a surprising move for The CW, the network pulled the trigger on a straight to series order earlier this year alongside Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois.

Those straight-to-series orders came after the network placed additional season orders for 13 series.

No official reason was given for the early renewals and straight-to-series orders, but there is word that another writers' strike could be on the horizon.

If that does turn out to be the case, then the network will want to stockpile scripts to keep the actors working and episodes flowing.

Walker and Superman & Lois will still film pilots to give The CW something to show off to advertisers at its upfronts presentation in May.

What are your thoughts on Morgan and Padalecki sharing the screen? Are you on board?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic, so you can get up to speed on both of their current shows if you've missed any of the action.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.