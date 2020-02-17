Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 12

at .

Did Kate manage to pick the right side, or did she continue to play the middle?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12, Luke and Mary were tasked with finding the cause behind Beth's headaches. 

Batwoman S1 E12: Luke's Dilemma Season 1 Episode 12

What was the truth behind them? 

Meanwhile, a visitor delivered some good news to Jacob, leading to a big development. 

Elsewhere, Sophie took a new role to the extreme, causing a lot of problems in the process. 

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

Mary: Tell them I'm going into labor and we need to get to a hospital.
Lucas: Um, have you seen you?

You want to prove to this city, from Alice to every two-bit criminal wannabe, that you're a force to be reckoned with? Well then, you eliminate the threat. At any cost.

Jacob

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12 Photos

Batwoman S1 E12: Beth in Wayne Tower Season 1 Episode 12
Batwoman S1 E12: Luke's Dilemma Season 1 Episode 12
Batwoman S1 E12: Kate's Got Questions Season 1 Episode 12
Batwoman S1 E12: Beth Needs Help Season 1 Episode 12
Batwoman S1 E12: Luke Helps Beth Season 1 Episode 12
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 1
  3. Batwoman Season 1 Episode 12
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 12