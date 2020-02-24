Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Who was the new villain?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 13, Kate Kane and her band of heroes set out to get some much-needed answers from the new baddie.

Meanwhile, Sophie reluctantly requested that Batwoman stay away from her.

This was because she knew her career was being impacted by the media who want to paint her as a villain.

Did Kate agree to stay away from the love of her life?

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.