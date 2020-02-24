Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Who was the new villain?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 13, Kate Kane and her band of heroes set out to get some much-needed answers from the new baddie. 

Ready for the Fight - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Sophie reluctantly requested that Batwoman stay away from her. 

This was because she knew her career was being impacted by the media who want to paint her as a villain. 

Did Kate agree to stay away from the love of her life?

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Luke: Does this mean you're suiting up?
Kate: I've always wanted to slay a vampire.

If my twin picked my alien doppelganger's life over mine, I'd be on the verge of going nuclear. No offense.

Mary

