Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 13

at .

Did Frank manage to uncover the truth about police brutality?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13, an undercover officer accused a cop of it, and set out to get revenge. 

A Rape Accusation - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated the murder of a famous photographer who was accused of assault by former employees. 

What was the truth?

Elsewhere, Erin struggled to protect a witness as new justice reform laws went into effect. 

Watch Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13 Quotes

Woman: He just said call the cops and I'm dead. So I just stood there and watched him take the jewels.
Erin: You did the right thing.
Woman: Can he find me? I don't know how this works. Is the police report public?

Protesters: Free Bobby Ride!
Cop: Who's Bobby?
Other Cop: Their president. He's on trial for murder.

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13 Photos

Police Brutality - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
A Rape Accusation - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
A Young Witness - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
Danny's Latest Case - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
Baez Investigates - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
Who They Believe - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 10
  3. Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 13