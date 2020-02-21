Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 4

at .

Did the Jimmy Jab Games ruin friendships?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4, tensions flared up when Jake and the squad geared up to go against each other in the competition. 

Charles The Greatest Showman - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4

However, some people took it to heart, leading to hilarious results. 

Away from the office, the Nine-Nine went against someone who was trying to defame an officer. 

Who was this mysterious individual?

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4 Quotes

Charles: It's my time to shine. It's my Greatest Showman moment.
Jake: Charles, you can't.
Charles: You know who else they told you can't? Lettie Lutz, bearded lady. Then Mr. Barnum gave her a stage. Give me my stage, Jacob.
Jake: Wait, so you're the bearded lady?
Charles: No, I'm Barnum, you're Zac Efron and everyone else is one of my freaks!

Holt: Count me in. I could really use this day off to spend some time with my husband.
Rosa: Please, we all have loved ones. You're not getting any sympathy 'cause you're gay.
Jake: Rosa, I don't think he was--
Holt: No I was. She saw right through me.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4 Photos

Squad In Bomb Suits - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
Charles Pep Talk - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
Scully Hiding - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
Charles The Greatest Showman - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
Holt and Rosa Hiding - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
Jake Bomb Suit - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4
  4. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 4