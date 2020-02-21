Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 4

Did the Jimmy Jab Games ruin friendships?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4, tensions flared up when Jake and the squad geared up to go against each other in the competition.

However, some people took it to heart, leading to hilarious results.

Away from the office, the Nine-Nine went against someone who was trying to defame an officer.

Who was this mysterious individual?

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.