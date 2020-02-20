Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4 Review: The Jimmy Jab Games II

Well, I didn't see that coming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is known for its twisty endings, but this one totally caught me off guard.

New character Debbie Fogel threw us for a loop on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 4.

Vanessa Bayer shines in the role, and I'm excited to see where this storyline's going to go.

Her monotone delivery of Debbie's absurd comments was fantastic to watch. With Gina gone, the show's been missing its mark with the delivery of some great one-liners, but Debbie might be giving Gina a run for her money.

Don't get me wrong, no one can replace her, but I found myself cracking up at her commentary. She's the perfect insecure foil to Gina's complete and utter confidence.

I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having friends. Debbie Permalink: I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having...

Permalink: I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having...

Seeing the two characters interact would be brilliant. However, after the turn Debbie's storyline took, it's possible she won't be around much longer.

Stealing guns and cocaine from the evidence room is not exactly something the NYPD is likely to forgive.

Charles didn't meant to give her the encouragement to commit a crime, but it wouldn't be the first time a television character took advice the wrong way (Bellamy and Charlotte situation on The 100 would be happy to tell you so).

Besides that misstep, Charles was a total delight. He shined as the host of the Jimmy Jabs and made me want to watch The Greatest Showman again.

Charles: It's my time to shine. It's my Greatest Showman moment.

Jake: Charles, you can't.

Charles: You know who else they told you can't? Lettie Lutz, bearded lady. Then Mr. Barnum gave her a stage. Give me my stage, Jacob.

Jake: Wait, so you're the bearded lady?

Charles: No, I'm Barnum, you're Zac Efron and everyone else is one of my freaks! Permalink: No, I'm Barnum, you're Zac Efron and everyone else is one of my freaks!

Permalink: No, I'm Barnum, you're Zac Efron and everyone else is one of my freaks!

Even if his references often conflicted with each other, this episode was a nice inadvertent promo for the movie. Will you ever be able to think about that movie without thinking about how, during a costume change, Charles revealed himself to be "The Greatest Showman" to the surprise of the precinct?

His best bud Jake was real proud.

On a sadder note, I am heartbroken to report that Rosa and Jocelyn called it quits. Rosa's had a series of short-lived love interests, but this one had the potential to be long-lasting.

I'm not sure if it was due to conflicts with Cameron Esposito's schedule or if it was a narrative choice, but it was a big disappointment.

After her amazing coming-out storyline on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6, she deserves to have a lasting romantic story arc. We've seen a tough, emotionless Rosa; now show us what she's like when she's head over heels for someone.

Love can change a person, and that side of her character would be a great addition to the show.

A common issue with Brooklyn Nine-Nine is that even though they've created great characters for us to care about, the characters can also appear stagnant. Character development isn't this show's biggest strength, and that needs to change.

I'm wary Rosa getting stuck in the too-badass-to-have-emotions archetype that she's been in for the past six seasons.

We caught a glimpse of a more emotional side when Holt asked her if she was planning on proposing to Jocelyn, and she instead had to reveal that Jocelyn broke up with her. Along with Holt, I couldn't tell if she was joking because I'm not used to seeing emotion from her at all.

Of course, she did cope with the breakup by listening to death metal, so she's still Rosa. To each their own.

The scene between Rosa and Holt in the bar when he listens to death metal music with her so that she doesn't have to be alone was near perfection.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a stellar ability to craft a unique dynamic between the different members of the ensemble cast, and this is a perfect example of that.

Holt: Count me in. I could really use this day off to spend some time with my husband.

Rosa: Please, we all have loved ones. You're not getting any sympathy 'cause you're gay.

Jake: Rosa, I don't think he was--

Holt: No I was. She saw right through me. Permalink: No I was. She saw right through me.

Permalink: No I was. She saw right through me.

Friendship is incredibly important to the Nine-Nine, and Rosa and Holt together are a joy to watch.

I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having friends. Permalink: I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having...

Permalink: I'm sorry I messed things up. I'm just not cut out for this high-stakes world of having...

They're the two most reserved characters when it comes to expressing how they're feeling, so it was nice that Holt expressed how much he cares for Rosa through his actions. You could tell she really appreciated his gesture, and they both decided to forfeit the games together. Now that's good television.

Jake and Amy's storyline missed the mark, though. I get what they were trying to do, but it felt a bit forced to me.

Of course Jake is more responsible now, so it wasn't very realistic that he would make such a careless bet that could affect his life with Amy.

It felt like they were undoing what they've been working towards with Jake, and it was, frankly, a disservice to his character.

Looking back at the previous Jimmy Jabs' episode during Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 2, we can see how much more level-headed Jake is now. He can still be a fun guy, without disregarding the importance of shared assets in a household.

Bring back prankster Jake, not the reckless one. Of course, he won in the end, and there were no real consequences, but it felt like Amy had to parent him, and it rubbed me the wrong way. She deserved to go to her seminar!

Jake and Amy had such a great buildup in the earlier seasons, but ever since they got together, their storylines haven't been as interesting. Unfortunately, this attempt to spice things up failed.

Amy: You're pretty hurt, huh?

Jake: Yeah! It's exciting. I'm the underdog now, like Seabiscuit. I mean sure I can't lift my arms but Seabiscuit won without even having arms.

Amy: What are you talking about?

Jake: I don't know, I fell. We're already married, it doesn't matter. Permalink: I don't know, I fell. We're already married, it doesn't matter.

Permalink: I don't know, I fell. We're already married, it doesn't matter.

Hopefully, when the baby storyline starts to pick up, things will turn around.

What do you think of Debbie's change of pace?

Do you hope to see more of her, or is this the beginning of the end for her character?

Don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online here at TV Fanatic!

Jillian Pugliese is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.