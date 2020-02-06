Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 13

Did Burgess survive another attempt on her life?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 13, things took a turn when she asked the gang to help her track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring.

With more details about the perpetrator coming to light, she had to make a split-second decision that could have far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, Halstead tried to learn more about a friend who was in trouble.

Elsewhere, Ruzek came clean about sleeping with his ex.

