Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 13

Did Burgess survive another attempt on her life?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 13, things took a turn when she asked the gang to help her track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring. 

Waiting for Someone - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 12

With more details about the perpetrator coming to light, she had to make a split-second decision that could have far-reaching consequences. 

Meanwhile, Halstead tried to learn more about a friend who was in trouble. 

Elsewhere, Ruzek came clean about sleeping with his ex. 

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 13 Online

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 13 Quotes

Voight: So, what do we got?
Platt: What we got is no idea.

Burgess: So whatever you remember can help me...
Mira: Help you save them?
Burgess: Yeah.
Mira: You can't save them. They're already gone.

