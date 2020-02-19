Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Sara make the right call?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4, she had to go away on business so she left Ava at the wheel of the WaveRider.

Ava wanted to impress the team, so she took on the latest Encore, Mario Antionette.

What did it reveal?

Elsewhere, Zari and Behrad tried to go on a different mission that came with some big problems.

Finally, Constantine finally confronted a face fro the past with the help of Charlie.

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.