Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Did Sara make the right call?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4, she had to go away on business so she left Ava at the wheel of the WaveRider. 

Marie Antoinette - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4

Ava wanted to impress the team, so she took on the latest Encore, Mario Antionette. 

What did it reveal?

Elsewhere, Zari and Behrad tried to go on a different mission that came with some big problems. 

Finally, Constantine finally confronted a face fro the past with the help of Charlie. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

41 TV Characters With Slamming Hot Bods
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Can your computer lady make me some cucumber water? I'm parched from that dry interaction.

Zari

I miss you already Captain Pantsuit.

Sara

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

The Legends - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
Marie Antoinette - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
Marie - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
Zari and Ava - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
Nate - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
Ray Palmer - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 4
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 4