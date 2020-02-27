Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 17

What happened to Callie?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17, Callie was confronted in Jamie's home by someone close to a case. 

Alice is Sneaky - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17

Naturally, Callie worried that she was being targeted. 

Meanwhile, Mariana learned the truth about who wrote the anti-woman manifesto at Speckulate. 

Elsewhere, Malika had an unplanned family reunion that put things in perspective for her. 

Elewhere, Alice had some success onstage and off. 

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

Communal living. You know, Rent includes water, power, and spontaneous orgies.

Alice

Sumi: Oh, hey. Good morning.
Kelly: Is it?

