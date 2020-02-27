Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 17

What happened to Callie?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17, Callie was confronted in Jamie's home by someone close to a case.

Naturally, Callie worried that she was being targeted.

Meanwhile, Mariana learned the truth about who wrote the anti-woman manifesto at Speckulate.

Elsewhere, Malika had an unplanned family reunion that put things in perspective for her.

Elewhere, Alice had some success onstage and off.

