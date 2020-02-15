Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Man Is A Slave of Love

at .

Did Tani and Noelani survive Valentine's Day?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16, the pair were held hostage during a convenience store robbery.

However, they quickly realized there was more to what was going on than they could ever have imagined.

Into the Woods - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 15

Meanwhile, the Five-0 investigated the murder of a That diplomat whose wife confessed to the crime.

But Danny suspected that she was covering for the real killer.

Did he learn the truth?

Watch Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

27 Young Old Married Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hawaii Five-0 Quotes

Danny: I hate it when rich people get killed.
Steve: Why?
Danny: They have something everybody wants.
Chin Ho: Which means plenty of suspects.

Thanks Fong, you're a geek god!

Kono

Hawaii Five-0

Hawaii Five-0 Photos

Unlikely Saviour - Hawaii Five-0
Unfortunate Spouse - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16
Still Unhappy - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16
Act of Contrition - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16
Doctor Not a Fighter - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16
Sneak Attack - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16

Hawaii Five-0 Videos

Hawaii Five-0: Fans Can't Get Enough of These 7 Things
Hawaii Five-0: Fans Can't Get Enough of These 7 Things
Michelle Borth Interview
Michelle Borth Interview
Alex Kurtzman and Peter Lenkov Interview
Alex Kurtzman and Peter Lenkov Interview
  1. Shows
  2. Hawaii Five-0
  3. Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Man Is A Slave of Love