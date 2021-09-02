Scott Caan Returns to CBS in New Drama from SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan spent a decade on CBS with a lead role on Hawaii Five-0, and it looks like he's returning to the network.

Per Deadline, the star is set to headline a new detective drama named Topangaland.

The potential series would star the procedural veteran as an ex-cop working for his famous dad's detective agency.

The aim?

To solve cases around Los Angeles, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” the logline states.

Caan will also have a big creative input in the series.

He is set to co-write the pilot with SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell, who is also in line to take on the showrunner duties on the series.

Caan is best-known for his role as Danny Williams on the CBS reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

The series was a resounding success story for CBS, lasting a decade.

At the time of its conclusion, it was still a solid performer on the Friday night schedule for the network, but it seems the show was put out to pasture because many of the cast was ready to move on.

Despite the very late announcement that the show was wrapping up, it managed to conclude with a finale that brought all the storylines to a natural end.

In addition to Hawaii Five-0, Caan is also memorable for his appearance as Scott Lavin on HBO's Entourage.

Given the pedigree of the project, there's a good chance this one will snag a pilot order.

Its future beyond that is dependent on whether CBS sees value in a full-fledged series.

Then again, maybe this one could follow Cavell's other series, SEAL Team, to Paramount+.

The series will return for a handful of episodes on CBS later this year before becoming an original on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service.

The broadcast networks are looking for proven brands these days, regularly nixing original concepts because reboots and revivals are easier to market.

Alas, time will tell whether this one cuts through.

