Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 18

Did someone kill Noelani's uncle?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18, Quinn helped investigate the death when Noelani wondered whether there was more to the story. 

Meanwhile, Adam finally got th evidence he needed to take down the Island's Yakuza operation once and for all. 

Did his plan work?

Elsewhere, the Five-0 investigated a murder on a cargo ship where pirates impersonated a coast guard to board the boat. 

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18 Quotes

Danny: She's loyal to me because I bought it for you.
McGarrett: She just doesn't know you that well.

I just want to iron in peace.

McGarrett [to Danny]

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 18

