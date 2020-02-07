Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 13

Did Benson survive the game of cat and mouse?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13, an actress accused a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape.

However, there was a lot of conflicting evidence.

Meanwhile, changes in the squadroom put Carisi between a rock and a hard place.

Did he start to think about a future away from the team he spent much of his life a part of?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.