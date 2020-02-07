Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 13

at .

Did Benson survive the game of cat and mouse?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13, an actress accused a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape. 

Trying to Get the Truth - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13

However, there was a lot of conflicting evidence. 

Meanwhile, changes in the squadroom put Carisi between a rock and a hard place. 

Did he start to think about a future away from the team he spent much of his life a part of?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13 Quotes

Kat: Hey Cammy. How's the shoulder?
Cammy: Huh?
Kat: Romeo said he had to pop it back in.
Cammy: Oh. Right. It's fine.
Kat: So who locked the door? You or him?
Cammy: Hey, SVU, pack it up. I'm not an afterschool special.

Benson: You grew a beard?
Barba: I'm in Iowa, trying to blend in.
Benson: Doing what?
Barba: Election fraud. We're living in a dystopian nightmare.

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13 Photos

A Possible Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
Trying to Get the Truth - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
Rollins is Upset - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
In Her Corner - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
In The Ring - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
Investigating a Trainer - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 21
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 13
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 13