Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Reynolds leave the hospital behind?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13, health concerns took center stage for the surgeon. 

But was it really the time for him to leave his job behind?

Meanwhile, a devastating development forced the doctors to strive for change at the hospital. 

What did Max have to say for himself?

Elsewhere, Iggy had a difficult patient with strong views about how medicine should be practiced. 

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13 Online

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Helen: In order to keep the peace between Castro and myself, I can't have you favoring me.
Max: I do, favor you.
Helen: OK, just keep that to yourself.

So, they sent me here to die?

Patient

