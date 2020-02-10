Watch Power Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Who shot Ghost?

On Power Season 6 Episode 15, the truth to the most burning questions came to light, leaving Ghost to question what to do about the culprit.

Knowing more than one person wanted him dead, he had to make a decision that would keep his family safe.

Meanwhile, Tasha was still on the fence about whether she should ride out the rest of her life with Ghost, or if she should go solo.

Elsewhere, Tommy finally got revenge on the person who changed his life for the worse.

Did he survive the bloody aftermath?

Use the video above to watch Power online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.