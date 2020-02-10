Watch Power Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Who shot Ghost?

On Power Season 6 Episode 15, the truth to the most burning questions came to light, leaving Ghost to question what to do about the culprit. 

Final Moments - Power Season 6 Episode 15

Knowing more than one person wanted him dead, he had to make a decision that would keep his family safe. 

Meanwhile, Tasha was still on the fence about whether she should ride out the rest of her life with Ghost, or if she should go solo. 

Elsewhere, Tommy finally got revenge on the person who changed his life for the worse. 

Did he survive the bloody aftermath?

Power Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Ghost: Look, I apologize about the other night okay? You made me lose my temper. I won't do it again, but you shouldn't run your mouth off to your son. It's your fault he hates me.
Tasha: My fault? Oh, like it was Kanan's fault before that? Maybe Tariq hates you because you hurt the people you love to get what you want.

Tariq: You snitched on Ghost? Ma, snitches ain't shit!
Tasha: Boy let me tell you something, sometimes you gotta turn somebody in to get them out your way. Your father taught me that.

