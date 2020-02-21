Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Maria manage to get the group to play nice?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 5, she took everyone on a team-building camping trip that did not go to plan.

Meanwhile, first-time campers nearby were in danger following a bear attack.

Did everyone survive?

Elsewhere, Pruitt took steps to repair his relationship with Andy after their big bust-up.

Sullivan went to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.