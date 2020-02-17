Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 12

What was Winn's greatest fear?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 12, Supergirl stepped in to help her pal when it became clear he was not himself. 

Kara and Alex - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Alex set out to find evidence against Lex, but it put her in mortal danger. 

Elsewhere, Brainy had to choose a side when he realized National City was turning on Lex. 

Did he come clean about his betrayal?

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

A Lex who cares about the emotional state of others, this really is a whole new world.

Lena

Winn: Hey Super...Kara.
Kara: Mmhm?
Winn: She is super.
William: Sure.

