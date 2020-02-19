Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Nic manage to get along with Cain?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 15, Red Rock finally opened the doors to its new neurosurgery center and Nic was forced to work with her sworn enemy.

However, more details came to light that made Nic question her stance.

Meanwhile, Mina and the Raptor worked with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that had an unexpected result.

Elsewhere, Bell asked Conrad to re-examine three patients who may have been poisoned.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.