AJ and the Queen Canceled After One Season at Netflix

It's the end of the line for AJ and the Queen.

Netflix has canceled the RuPaul-led comedy series after a single season.

AJ the Queen starred RuPaul Charles as Robert Lee (aka Ruby Re”), whose dreams of opening his own drag club were dashed when his con-artist boyfriend (played by Josh Segarra) made off with his life savings.

Hoping to leave the drama behind him, Robert hit the road for a cross-country drag tour, unaware that a pint-sized grifter named AJ (Izzy G.) had stowed away in the back of his RV.

"End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support," Ru shared on Twitter, confirming the news.

"We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen."

Despite being a scripted series, it featured cameos from various Ru Paul's Drag Race cast members.

AJ and the Queen Season 1 launched to a mixed response, with critics giving it a 53 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience score was much better, coming in at 91 percent, but it was not enough to keep the show on the air.

Netflix rarely releases audience figures, but the company is said to wait at least 28 days to assess the amount of subscribers who watch and then look at the overall costs of the show to work out whether it wants to renew it.

The cancellation of AJ and The Queen comes weeks after the streamer canceled Spinning Out, an ice skating drama starring Kaya Scodelario.

The streamer has drawn a lot of criticism for not giving shows wrap-ups after setting end dates for them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.