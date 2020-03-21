Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The Bravo star took to Instagram to reveal the news on Friday.

Cohen and Bravo are putting the new format for his talk show Watch What Happens Live on hold.

The format would have found him broadcasting from his apartment and conducting video-chat interviews with people who would have been guests on the regular series.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen explained in a caption.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Watch What Happens Live is one of many shows that were initially affected by the shutdowns of TV shows amid the rising threat of the coronavirus.

With more cases being revealed on a daily basis, TV production has ground to a halt over the last week, with many shows expected to end their seasons much earlier.

Unfortunately for Watch What Happens Live, it is a live show, so there were no episodes in the can to keep it running on the network.

That's why Cohen and executives decided on the format change to allow for the show to go on. But in light of the diagnosis, he needs to rest up.

Cohen is not the only celebrity to be diagnosed. In the last week, we've had the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba to reveal they have tested positive.

Former The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, also announced Friday that he was diagnosed.

He did so in an emotional Instagram video.

“I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy,” Underwood said.

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs [now] without being out of breath, or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

There are already over 17,500 cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. alone.

Many areas have closed down businesses to try to keep people at home to social distance.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.