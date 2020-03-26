Fanatic Feed: Stargirl and The Undoing Delayed, In the Dark to Replace Legacies & More!

Here is a wrap up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, March 26, 2019.

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to grip the world, some more TV shows have been delayed.

DC's Stargirl has been delayed by one week, and is now set to premiere on DC Universe Monday, March 18.

It will also air on The CW effective Tuesday, May 19, at 8/7c, and will lead in to the rest of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5.

The series was initially set to premiere out of The Flash, but with the superhero drama's production halted, it will run out of new episodes soon.

The Flash is set to return once the series returns to production later this year.

According to the series’ official description, DC’s Stargirl “follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska … and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.”

Brec Bassinger (School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney/Stargirl, with Luke Wilson (Enlightened) as Pat Dugan, and Amy Smart (Justified) as Barbara Whitmore.

The cast also includes Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

Also at The CW, In the Dark Season 2 has been moved up from its May 28 launch to April 16.

The series is set to replace Legacies, which runs out of episodes tonight.

The CW has been trying to fill the gaps on the schedule because of all of its TV shows that were still in production grinding to a halt.

The network has already pulled upcoming episodes of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Riverdale.

Supernatural, which was airing its final season has been pulled with seven episodes unaired -- two of which have yet to be filmed.

The others were in post-production when the pandemic caused them to shutdown.

Meanwhile, TV Line is reporting that Nicole Kidman's HBO miniseries The Undoing has been pulled from its planned May premiere.

The series will now debut sometime in the fall.

The Undoing also stars Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a Manhattan power couple whose idyllic life is rocked by “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations,” according to the series’ official logline.

“Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family."

Finally, NBC's Will & Grace will conclude for the second time on Thursday, April 23 at 9/8c.

The finale will be preceded by a retrospective special hosted by Eric McCormack that will feature clips from previous episodes.

What are your thoughts on all this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.