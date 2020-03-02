Gossip Girl Reboot: Emily Alyn Lind Set to Lead Cast

Gossip Girl's upcoming reboot has found its first star.

Deadline is reporting that Emily Alyn Lind has been set to lead the upcoming HBO Max series.

Lind's character is named Audrey, who has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else is out there for her.

Gossip Girl has scored a 10-episode order from HBO Max, with Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage on board to shepherd the reboot.

Safran is writing the new take, which picks up 8 years after the original, which wrapped in 2012.

Here is the HBO Max synopsis:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

The original Gossip Girl made household names of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick when it aired on The CW between 2007-12.

The series was a defining one for The CW, which helped the network zero in on women 18-34. The series started soft in the ratings, but the numbers started rising during Season 2.

Lind is probably best known for her role of young Amanda Clarke on Revenge, but she has also appeared on Facebook Watch drama Sacred Lies.

Additionally, she starred as Ariel on CBS medical drama, Code Black.

The door is being left open for original stars to return for the reboot, and Kristen Bell has already agreed to voice the titular Gossip Girl all over again.

Safran recently told Vulture that he wanted to work on the representation the original series lacked.

“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there," he told the outlet.

"Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl.”

“This time around the leads are nonwhite,” he continued.

“There [will also be] a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

