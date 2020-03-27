Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Sets Early End Date With Four Episodes Unaired

Grey's Anatomy will not resume production its 16th season.

The hit medical drama will wrap up with 21 of the 25 episodes ordered seeing the light of day.

This decision means the season finale will now air April 9.

News of the show shutting down broke earlier this month amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought TV production to a halt.

With just two episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 16 remaining, it's likely fans will be left hanging for months until it is safe enough for the series to enter production on its 17th season.

“Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy; Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question; Owen makes a shocking discovery,” reads the official ABC logline for the installment.

We might get to see Amelia's baby!

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff, director/EP Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams said in a letter to the ABC drama’s cast and crew on March 12.

“We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently,” they added.

“Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do!”

It's good to know that the series has already snagged a renewal, but the status of the final four episodes is unknown.

The scripts could be reworked to incorporate the planned storylines for next season into them, or they could be scrapped entirely.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is also tipped to be the final season of the series, with Giacomo Gianniotti recently saying he was "confident" it would be the last hurrah.

