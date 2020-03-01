Judge Judy: ENDING After 25 Seasons!

It's time to say goodbye to Judge Judy!

Judy Sheindlin has revealed that the popular syndicated court show will conclude during the 2020-21 TV season.

The host is set to appear on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet claiming she told the host during taping that the 25th season would be the end.

"CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," she said.

"Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."

Details are scarce on Judy Justice, with Sheindlin telling DeGeneres she could not speak about where the new show will air at this moment in time.

"Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"

Sheindlin earns a reported $47 million a year for her work on Judge Judy, and given the way she speaks about CBS wanting to utilize the many encores that have accumulated over the 25 seasons, it seems like the decision was a network one more than anything.

But we'll need to wait to find out more about the matter. Judy Justice could be a similar series or it could be a complete 180.

The series first debuted in September 1996, and was a roaring success for CBS, with the network using original episodes and encores.

Each delivers solid ratings, with Judge Judy being crowned the highest-rated courtroom programming in the United States.

It delivers an audience of around 9 million viewers every day. Those numbers would give most primetime shows a run for their money.

Given the ratings success, it is a surprise the series will shut its doors, but maybe Judy Justice will be similar.

Could you imagine Judy stepping out of the courtroom for the new show? With lots of questions still unanswered, it's worth thinking about whether the new iteration could be on streaming.

Streaming services are becoming more prominent and linear TV networks are losing ground in the ratings. Could this be a case of Judy adapting to the changing TV market?

On the awards front, it has won three Emmy Awards.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you miss Judge Judy?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.