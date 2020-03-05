Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Chapter Five: Song for a Winter's Night

Is Jorge selfish or what?

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 5 found our core four holed up in the apartment thanks to a Polar Vortex, and it delivered non-stop drama from the first scene to the last.

Not many shows can keep a small number of characters in such close proximity for the better part of an hour, but Leo Richardson, who wrote the episode, did an excellent job of making it work.

Katy's drive has been to become the kind of designer her mother would be proud of, and I'm struggling to believe that Jorge would use her sewing machine without her consent.

Jorge lived with Katy and her mother, so he had to have known that the number one rule would be that nobody touches it. For Katy, it was her final connection to her mother.

Jorge was understandably stressed because he was concerned his mother saw him dressed up as Ginger. He was probably focused on getting the dress complete, so he didn't overthink how his parents would feel.

If you watch Katy Keene online, you are probably surprised Katy lashed out at her friends in the way she did. She's the peacekeeper with a heart of gold, but she felt betrayed by Jorge.

Josie: What's wrong?

Jorge: I think I just broke Katy's sewing machine.

Katy: You did what? Jorge, eat my yogurt, use my shampoo, borrow my clothes, I don't care, but what is my one rule?

Jorge: Never touch your sewing machine. Katy, I'm sorry. I really am, but it's not the end of the world, right? It's just a sewing machine.

Katy: Just a sewing machine? Jorge, you know more than anyone what. Look, I have 24 hours to make something for Gloria. This scholarship -- my future. Everything depends on this and all I ask is that you leave me alone to do that. Get out, all of you. Please. Go. Permalink: Just a sewing machine? Jorge, you know more than anyone what. Look, I have 24 hours to make...

She finally stood her ground, and it gave Lucy Hale something different to work with. Katy has been driven by her want to do well in life, and that's why she wanted to get into the fashion school to give her a leg up in her career.

Gloria setting a challenge for Katy seemed like a disaster waiting to happen, but I appreciated how the three of her friends bonded by hand-stitching the piece together.

Gloria is a wildcard who likes you one minute and hates you the next. Katy asking her for the letter of recommendation was a ballsy move, but the risk allowed her to get the reward she needed.

The biggest surprise with Katy's arc, though, was the revelation that her mother worked at Lacey's.

It adds another layer to the story of it being drummed into Katy that the department store is the place to be. L.L. gifting the sewing machine will be part of the bigger mystery going forward.

Pepper was the likely candidate to spill the beans about the kissing Cabots, but something told me that it would have been Alexandra to get Josie in trouble.

Alexandra is jealous because Josie could have Alexandra if she wants him, and she hates the prospect of Josie getting the EP on her father's dime.

Alexander knew in his heart Josie would not stoop as low as to go to a trashy newspaper with the details, especially given that Josie's mother was a lawyer.

Josie knew the risks of telling people about it, but she did it anyway.

Katy: Ever day that goes by, I feel my mom fade a little more. She was all I had, and now, I'm alone.

Jorge: Mija, you have us, and when you're sitting on top of the world, it's going to feel so much sweeter because you worked for it. Permalink: Mija, you have us, and when you're sitting on top of the world, it's going to feel so much...

The whole experience should be a lesson for her. Secrets never stay buried -- just ask Pepper Smith.

The truth is out about Pepper, and it was obvious Josie would be the person to unravel the lies.

Josie is the newest person in the group, but she understands how to get to the root of the tall tales people tell.

She spent a long time in Riverdale, and exposing Pepper became something of a game to her. Jorge and Katy were too nice to expose Pepper or even question her much.

Pepper can be nasty when she wants to throw the heat away from herself, but she should have been open and honest with her friends from the start.

The tale about the woman in Central Park taking her hotel room for the night was very reminiscent of the bird lady from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, but I bet Pepper never thought it would have been her undoing.

She typically manages to steer clear of messing up her lies, but she should have thought through the hotel story more thoroughly. The cease-fire between her and Josie seems temporary, and it won't be long before they're arguing about it again.

Let's circle back to Jorge. He's been one of the better characters on the show since the debut, but he needs to start to take other people's feelings into consideration.

His actions were frustrating more than anything. The way he went for Josie after saying she didn't feel like she owed anything to the cable bill when the $20,000 check was found was below the belt.

Josie made a great point: She was working double shifts and was not using the TV, so why should she pay for something she didn't use?

Jorge made people think there was more to the check than there was, and it came off as nasty and manipulative. Sure, he was stressing about the meeting with his mother, but he should think of others.

"Song for a Winter's Night" was not as good as Katy Keene Season 1 Episode Episode 4, but it was up there as one of the show's best episodes to date.

The relationships between the characters are getting more complicated now that conflict has been introduced, and I can't wait to see what's on tap.

What did you think of Katy's plan to get the letter? Do you agree about Jorge? What did you think of Josie taking down Pepper?

Hit the comments.

