Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

Katy and her inner circle are just like the rest of us.

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8 reiterated the fact that looks can be deceiving, and all of these characters are going through things we wouldn't even dream of.

On the outside, they appear to have perfect lives, thanks in large part to their drive to be the best versions of themselves.

But living a lie will only get you so far. We'll talk about Pepper first because her lies are slowly but surely starting to unravel around her.

We knew we weren't getting the full story with her, but the last thing I expected was her father to be revealed as one of Miss. Freesia's workers. Even worse, he didn't know her exact birthdate.

That's got to sting. At least he brought cake because that makes everything okay. If you watch Katy Keene online, you know Pepper is the least developed of the core characters on this series.

But "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" shed more light on her than ever before. It's typical that Miss. Freesia would show up when she's ready to go legit.

Katy and Jorge were understandably thrown for a loop after learning that their friend was concealing parts of her past from them.

Guy: Do you see yourself having a problem prioritizing this job over whatever drama you may be hypothetically be experiencing?

Guy: Do you see yourself having a problem prioritizing this job over whatever drama you may be hypothetically be experiencing?

Katy: No, I pride myself in keeping my work life and private life separate.

Friendships go both ways, and this group is supposed to share everything with each other. Telling your deepest darkest secrets to your friends is what bonds you for life -- just as the Pretty Little Liars.

Sadly, Pepper is probably going to find herself on the outs with everyone when it looks like she tried to pull the wool over their eyes. Miss. Freesia's bond with Pepper has obviously been built on the balance of power between them.

Pepper looked up to her as a mother figure, and she introduced her to a life of crime. Whether Pepper can adapt and save face, I don't know, but I'm rooting for her. Julia Chan kills it every single episode.

She brings us another layer to this character that seems hard as nails on the outside, but deep down, she's a flawed young woman trying to do the right thing.

Katy's plight to get the dress back from Alexandra while simultaneously trying to be friends with K.O. was a recipe for disaster.

People change in life and drift apart, but there's a bond between Katy and K.O. that seems impenetrable. Even if they continue as friends, they will always have a thing for one another.

They have known each other for a decade and spent almost every single day of that time together. Calling time on their relationship was the best course of action because they were both being pulled in different directions.

Alexandra has had an icy demeanor since Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1, but I loved how she came down to Katy's level when they bonded over seeing their exes with new women.

Xandra is vindictive and will do what she wants to get the upper hand, but there was a breakthrough with her when she allowed K.O. to give Katy the dress.

This was the extending of the olive branch, and it allowed Katy to take up the unpaid apprenticeship with a man who is into her.

Guy's task for Katy was a biggie, but he wanted to see how far she would go to do something for him. Now that she's proven herself, she should be able to start honing her craft in his place of work.

Other people showing up to interview for the role she was already promised was mean, but it highlighted just how cutthroat the industry is, and Katy is going to have to try to unblur the lines between her personal and professional lives.

Mixing business with pleasure is not a good idea, and despite using that tactic to get the dress, it won't always work for her. Katy has the drive and the focus, but she needs to start thinking about the bigger picture.

I'm impressed with Katy's arc throughout the first eight episodes. She's the first to admit that she's not perfect, and is always looking for ways to improve. Her biggest flaw is her knack for trying to please everyone.

Josie's music video lacked the sizzle you would expect from a big debut, and I'm inclined to agree with Alexander's father on this one. He's being hyped up as a villain, but he's the person making the investment here.

He wants to make sure he gets a return on it and gets the bragging rights of breaking her into the industry.

We know Josie is a fantastic singer, but she needs to zero in on a style and stick with it. I half expected her to complain about the possibility of joining a band again, mostly because of her desire to go solo on Riverdale.

However, there was a look of reflection on her face, like she was looking back at her days in the Pussycats with a smile. Could the Pussycats be revived all these years later?

Which brings me to Jorge. He's usually my favorite character, and I appreciate there was a message in there with his storyline this week, but we're running in circles here.

One minute his family is accepting of him, and the next, they change their minds. It's exhausting, but it's commendable he doesn't want to roll over and let the bad guys win.

It was predictable for him to seek counsel from Buzz, but it was also incredibly selfish. His relationship with Buzz may never have graduated from the bedroom, but he's now in a relationship with Bernardo.

How would Jorge feel if Bernardo turned to an ex for support? Jorge has already shown that he is insecure, but he really needs to practice what he preaches for him to progress as a character.

We're headed towards a love triangle with Buzz coming out, and I suspect Bernardo will be furious when he learns the truth about who he is.

This was another solid episode of this CW drama. The characters continue to be engaging, and we're getting a lot of plot from them.

What did you think of the Pepper reveals? Should Katy stop mixing business with pleasure? Do you want to see the Pussycats join forces again?

Hit the comments below.

