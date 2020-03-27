Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 8

What happened to Jorge?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8, everyone reeled in the aftermath of the attack. 

With Jorge having to open up to his father, the pair had to hash out their differences before it was too late. 

Meanwhile, Katie tried to land the most important apprenticeship of her career. 

Elsewhere, Pepper's birthday arrived, but it further divided the group. 

What did Josie have to say about recent events?

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Guy: Do you see yourself having a problem prioritizing this job over whatever drama you may be hypothetically be experiencing?
Katy: No, I pride myself in keeping my work life and private life separate.

Here we go, for real this time.

Katy

