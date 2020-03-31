Kelly Ripa 'Devastated' Over Death of Former Co-Star John Callahan

Kelly Ripa opened up about her late All My Children co-star on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The actor died on March 28 after suffering a massive stroke.

Ripa appeared on AMC, playing Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2001.

“I really had a bad weekend this weekend. A very dear friend of mine for many, many years — almost 30 years — passed away over the weekend,” shared Ripa.

“He was a great actor, a really good friend, one of the funniest people I’ve ever met… He was 66 years old. Way too young to be taken from us.”

Ripa went on to show some behind-the-scenes stills of herself and Callahan from their days on the beloved soap, she told co-host Ryan Seacrest that “you two would have loved each other. He would say the funniest things… He’s just one of those guys.”

Ripa offered up some words for Callahan's ex-wife, Eva LaRue, and their daughter, Kaya.

“[Kaya] and my daughter are good friends, they’re the same age. I just want everyone to know, Eva and Kaya, we are thinking of you, and we are just so sad and so devastated,” Ripa said.

“I apologize in advance if I seem out of it. I really actually am. I’m terribly out of it, so forgive me.”

News of Callahan's death broke over the weekend, with Ripa sharing the following on Twitter in the aftermath:

"Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan," she said on Twitter.

Callahan played the dashing Edmund Grey on AMC for 13 years.

However, Callahan’s soap opera credits also include Santa Barbara (where he played Craig Hunt), Days of Our Lives, General Hospital (as Leo), in addition to the web series The Bay.

La Rue paid tribute to her ex and former screen partner on Instagram.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend,” she wrote, adding:

“Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess," she continued.

'You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you."

"I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! "The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan."

"That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’).”

Watch Kelly's full tribute below.

