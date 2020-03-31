Law & Order: SVU Spinoff Starring Christopher Meloni Ordered to Series at NBC

Christopher Meloni is returning to the Law & Order universe.

THR is reporting that the actor is set to star in a spinoff, which has scored a straight to series order.

Thirteen episodes have been ordered for the series, which will bring Meloni back into the fold as Elliot Stabler.

The series order comes on the heels of SVU scoring a landmark three-season renewal that will keep it on the air until at least 2023.

Dick Wolf recently signed a huge deal to stay put at NBC, and the pact paved the way for the renewal mentioned above, as well as renewals for three seasons each for Chicago Fire, Med, and PD.

As far as plot details go, all THR is reporting is that the show will focus on an NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.

It should also allow for organic crossovers between SVU.

Given the success of #OneChicago on Wednesdays, it's possible NBC is looking to pair the two Law & Order shows to see if lightning will strike all over again.

Meloni appeared on SVU from the beginning right up until Season 12, with the actor exiting when contract negotiations fell through.

Stabler retired from the force, but there wasn't much of a goodbye on screen, with Olivia Benson learning the sad news around the same time fans did.

It was emotional, but it will be nice for fans to check back in with the beloved character on this new series.

He exited in 201, and followed the series up with roles on True Blood, Underground, The Handmaid's Tale, and Happy!.

He also lends his voice to DCU Universe animated series Harley Quinn.

NBC has also renewed The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, and This Is Us for next season.

It's unclear whether the massive shutdown in the TV industry caused by the Coronavirus pandemic will affect the series.

There is still so much we don't know about this project that anything can happen. It's possible that the scripts are already completed, but time will tell when NBC makes the news official.

