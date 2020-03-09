Lost in Space Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Lost in Space has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, in which The Robinson Family’s epic space journey towards Alpha Centauri will conclude.

While the series is coming to a close, Netflix and Lost in Space Executive Producer/ showrunner Zack Estrin have agreed to enter a multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively at Netflix.

It also sounds like the decision to end the series was all Estrin.

Estrin says, “From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy."

"A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot."

"And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added, “We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale."

"We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series.

Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

The final season is set to debut in 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.