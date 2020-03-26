Mark Blum, YOU and NYPD Blue Actor, Dies of Coronavirus

Actor Mark Blum, best known for playing Madonna's love interest in the 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan, has died.

The actor passed away due to complications of coronavirus.

He was 69.

Blum was a New Jersey Native, who also appeared in the 1986 movie Crocodile Dundee, as well as NYPD Blue, The Sopranos, Succession, Almost Family, The Blacklist, and The West Wing.

More recently, he played bookseller Mr. Mooney on the hit TV series, YOU.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the off-Broadway theater tweeted.

“Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”

His onscreen wife in Susan, Rosanna Arquette, also expressed her sadness at Blum's death.

“Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today,” wrote Arquette.

“I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you.”

“There are actors whose names appear in the announcement of a play, and you instantly think, without knowing any details: This will be work worth seeing,” said Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks.

“Mark Blum was of that wonderful caliber. Made me believe, every time I saw him. It’s terrible to read of his death.”

Writer Christopher Shinn also took to Twitter to salute Blum’s life and kindness.

“In 2011 Mark Blum starred in my play Picked @vineyardtheatre, in a tricky role — a narcissistic filmmaker whose more human instincts collide with the desire to protect himself from emotional risk,” Shinn writes.

“Mark’s performance took huge risks. He was magnificent. And the kindest man. RIP.”

Blum leaves behind his wife and fellow actor Janet Zarish.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mark Blum during this difficult time.

The news comes just one day after it was revealed that Top Chef Masters winner, Floyd Cardoz had died of the COVID-19 strain of the virus.

The virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this month.

