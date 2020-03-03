New Amsterdam Adds Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim in Major Recurring Role

Daniel Dae Kim is returning to the world of medicine for his latest TV role.

The former Hawaii Five-0 actor is scrubbing into NBC's New Amsterdam for a major recurring role during the hit drama's second season.

He is set to star as Dr. Cassian Shin, the new head trauma surgeon, according to Deadline.

Daniel's character will be introduced on the April 7 episode, titled "Pandemic," which is set to follow the quickly spreading Coronavirus.

The big episode focuses on a deathly strain of the flu and charts the chaos that ensues when the hospital struggles to keep everyone safe from the rising threat.

Shin's medical practices will not go down well with Sharpe, who will question him at every turn.

Kim is best known for his role on ABC's Lost, as well as his seven-season stint on CBS drama Hawaii Five-0.

He currently produces The Good Doctor and has appeared on multiple episodes of the series.

It's unclear whether Kim could become a series regular on New Amsterdam Season 3.

NBC recently ordered three more seasons of New Amsterdam, keeping it on the air until at least 2023.

New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher.

The network made the decision after it emerged that New Amsterdam Season 2 is averaging 9.8 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in live+7.

The linear ratings are soft, but delayed viewing helps the show become NBC's second-highest-rated drama behind only This Is Us.

Many networks are looking beyond the live + SD ratings because more viewers than ever before are watching TV on their own terms.

It's becoming difficult to keep audiences watching linearly because there are so many options out there.

Additionally, NBC is open to expanding New Amsterdam in spinoffs.

What are you thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 pm.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.