New Amsterdam Flu Pandemic Episode Pulled By NBC: 'The World Needs Less Fiction Right Now, And More Facts'

New Amsterdam's flu pandemic episode will not see the light of day.

Deadline is reporting that NBC has shelved the episode, which was set to air Tuesday, April 7.

“The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” series creator David Schulner writes in an essay for Deadline.

“We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken.

"Today, we woke up to images of the military erecting tents to serve as makeshift morgues outside Bellevue hospital as New York is bracing for potential surge in coronavirus victims. Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at.”

With the episode being pulled, it means that New Amsterdam Season 2 has just one fresh episode to air this season, with the series going on hiatus for over two weeks, before returning to the air Tuesday, April 14 with its finale.

But don't expect much closure, the episode airing that day was not expected to be the finale.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic meant New Amsterdam was one of many shows to halt production early, with several episodes unproduced.

As things stand, the series would not be able to enter production in time to produce the final episodes for this season.

The Pandemic episode will probably never see the light of day, but the unproduced episodes could be aired as part of New Amsterdam Season 3.

NBC previously renewed the show through Season 5, so there will be no shortage of New Amsterdam over the next few years.

Daniel Dae Kim, who was previously announced to be appearing in the shelved episode about the pandemic, recently came forward about his own COVID-19 diagnosis.

He was set to play a doctor who joined the hospital to fight against the virus.

