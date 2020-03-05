Pilot Castings: Chicago PD's Jon Seda Returns to NBC, Troian Bellisario Joins Patrick Dempsey, and More!

Pilot season is heating up and some beloved TV Fanatic favorites are returning to the small screen.

Former Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda is returning to NBC with a lead role in the high-concept drama pilot La Brea.

He is set to star opposite Natalie Zea and Michael Raymond-James on the series from writer Davi Appelbaum.

The drama follows a family torn apart by a massive sinkhole that mysteriously opens in Los Angeles. A mother (Zea) is separated from father (Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Goecki).

Part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a group of strangers to find a way home.

Seda is set to play Dr. Benjamine Glass, a former Navy Seal with a strong survival instinct.

Seda originally appeared on Chicago Fire as the brother of Dawson. He was later spun off into Chicago P.D. were he was a series regular. He exited the series to launch third spinoff, Chicago Justice.

After the series was canceled, he returned to P.D. but he was later written out. Fans were not impressed with the decision because he was a fan-favorite.

Meanwhile, former Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario is eyeing a full-time return to the small screen.

She has been set as the female lead opposite Patrick Dempsey in CBS drama pilot Ways & Means.

The potential series finds Dempsey playing the role of a powerful Congressional leader, who finds himself working with an idealistic young Congresswoman from the opposing party after losing his faith in politics.

His aim is to subvert the system he helped create, and together with this woman from the opposing party, they try to save American politics.

However, this is all assuming they do not get caught. They are breaking a lot of laws, so if anyone learns the truth, they could spend a long time behind bars.

The drama hails from Without a Trace executive producer Ed Redlich, who is co-writing the script with Mike Murphy, who is also an EP.

The series would mark Bellisario's first series regular role since Pretty Little Liars concluded.

Finally, iZombie star is set to return to TV less than a year after the conclusion of iZombie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the pilot Ghosts as a freelance Journalist named Sam.

She moves into a country house with her her sous-chef husband, but things take an eerie turn when it emerges that the house is still filled with ghosts of fomer residents.

