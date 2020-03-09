Pilot Castings: Goran Visnjic to Play Dracula, Julie Bowen Books Post-Modern Family Role

Some TV Fanatic favorites are lining up their returns to the small screen.

Timeless veteran Goran Visnjic is set to play the iconic role of Count Dracula in the ABC drama pilot The Brides.

The in-the-works series is a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of the classic Dracula story with “strong horror elements,” coming from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The series is set to focus on Dracula's three brides. Two of them have already been cast in Suits alumna Gina Torres and Claws actress Katherine Reis.

Reis is playing Lily Stevens, the youngest of Dracula's three brides, “whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters,'” per the official description.

“In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being ‘rescued’ by Dracula.”

Torres is on board as Cleo Phillips, the leader of the three brides, who some would call a queen. Cleo was actually a queen in her former life after being turned by Dracula following the untimely death of her husband.

However, times change, and when the series picks up, Cleo will be a successful New York City real estate tycoon who finds herself challenged professionally by a newcomer who upends her life.

Visnjic is best known for his role on ER, but more recently, he had a lead role on NBC drama series Timeless.

Meanwhile, Modern Family may be ending, but Julie Bowen might not be off-screen for that long.

Deadline is reporting that the actress has signed on to play the lead in CBS comedy pilot Raised by Wolves.

She will play a crisis managed named Frankie Wolfe, whose life is turned upside down when she adopts an 11-year-old girl.

Frankie is described as “a totally put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking style belies the damage incurred by literally being raised by Wolfes.

Modern Family has just a handful of episodes remaining in its final season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.