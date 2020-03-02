Suits Alum Gina Torres to Lead Brides of Dracula Pilot at ABC

Gina Torres is returning to the small screen for her next TV role, and it may be one of her best yet.

The Suits alum has been attached to lead the cast of ABC's soapy drama The Brides.

Torres is on board as Cleo Phillips, the leader of the three brides, who some would call a queen.

Cleo was actually a queen in her former life after being turned by Dracula following the untimely death of her husband.

However, times change, and when the series picks up, Cleo will be a successful New York City real estate tycoon who finds herself challenged professionally by a newcomer who upends her life.

There will be tense family drama thanks to the other two brides, but the series is a "sexy contemporary reimagining" of the Dracula story.

It's certainly a unique concept, and ABC will probably be the best home for it when you consider the sheer amount of soapy dramas the network has.

The horror-tinged series comes from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is set to wite the pilot.

Torres played Jessica Pearson on the recently concluded Suits. She also took the character to Chicago in the spinoff Pearson.

The spinoff failed to take off, and USA Network canceled it after just one season, effectively ending the Suits franchise.

Torres recently starred in an episode of Riverdale as guidance counselor Mrs. Burble, helping the students of Riverdale come to terms with some bizarre events.

The actress has also appeared on Firefly, Hannibal, Alias, 24, The Catch, and Angel.

The series joins other drama pilots Rebel, Harlem's Kitchen, Thirtysomething(else), Triage, and Wreckage.

The Big Sky, another new series in the works, was lucky enough to score a straight-to-series order.

ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, while the network is ending Modern Family, How to Get Away with Murder, and Fresh Off the Boat.

As such, it's unclear how many pilots the network will be ordering to series.

