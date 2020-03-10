Pilot Castings: Meaghan Rath Staying at CBS, Teen Wolf's Shelley Hennig Books TV Return & More!

Hawaii Five-0 may be about to wrap up its 10 season run but one cast member has already lined up their return to the small screen.

Meaghan Rath has been added to the cast of CBS comedy pilot Jury Duty, which comes from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein and writer Stephanie Darrow.

Rath will appear opposite the previously cast Jack Cutmore-Scott for the potential series which follows a group of jurors being sequestered together until they reach a verdict.

Unfortunately for them, they can't even agree on what to eat. It's a convincing hook for a series, but it doesn't scream longevity.

According to Deadline, Rath is playing Jen, a "sarcastic, adorably neurotic and a little controlling" book editor.

Rath has been a part of the Hawaii Five-0 cast for three seasons, but CBS recently announced the series would wrap up after 10 seasons this April.

Meanwhile, Teen Wolf and The Secret Circle actress Shelley Hennig is set as the lead in NBC's dating comedy Crazy for You.

"With her life stalling, Daisy re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed," reads the official logline.

"Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture."

Deadline is also reporting that Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), and Nick Cafero (Pitch Perfect) have also been set as series regulars on the pilot.

Elsewhere, Andy Garcia has set his first full-time TV role, starring opposite Katey Sagal on ABC's Erin Brockovich-inspired pilot Rebel.

The series comes from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Here's the logline:

Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree -- a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today.

The cast also includes John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones, and Ariela Barer.

