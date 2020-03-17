The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow Air Dates Delayed by The CW

With production on scripted series grinding to a halt, The CW is the first network to postpone original episodes of some of its most popular series.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will no longer air original episodes on March 24 and March 31 as planned, while The Flash will forego a new episode on March 31.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8 was set to focus on Sara, Constantine, and Charlie in British Columbia.

Here's the official logline:

Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen.

Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9 was set to focus on the aftermath of a battle.

Here's the logline for that episode:

With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores.

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider.

The Flash's March 31 logline reads as follows:

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger).

While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor).

While The CW has not given a reason for the delays, it certainly seems like it is related to the Coronavirus outbreak which has brought several shows to a grinding halt.

While these episodes could have completed principal photography weeks ago, they could still be in the post-production process, meaning that special effects and other things may still need to be added.

Both shows will still air new episodes tonight as originally planned on The CW.

