The Good Doctor Loses Two Series Regulars Ahead of Season 4

The Good Doctor will never be the same again.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20 -- the third season finale -- said goodbye to an original series regular, but another cast member is bowing out.

You are entering a land filled with spoilers if you scroll down

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you already know that Nicholas Gonzalez said goodbye as Neil Melendez during the season finale.

Despite surviving the brewery collapse, he passed away after saying goodbye to those closest to him in one of the most emotional scenes to date.

We knew heading into the episode that a character would not make it out alive, but sometimes shows hype these deaths up, only for them to be an unimportant character.

Melendez being written out will change the fabric of the entire series, primarily because he was so inertwined in some of the biggest plots.

If the writers wanted to shock viewers, then they did it, because the reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly negative since the episode played out.

Shortly after the episode played out, TV Line revealed that another beloved cast member was out of the series.

Jasika Nicole, who plays Dr. Carly Lever is also bowing out of the series. Carly has been off screen every since she and Shaun's relationship came to an abrupt halt.

As such, it was inevitable the actress would be bowing out, unless the writers had a convincing plot mapped out for her character.

“I would love to have her back here and there,” executive producer David Shore told TV Line.

“I love Jasika, and would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”

While this means Jasika could pop back up, it will probably only be a guest appearance.

Nicole has been with the series since The Good Doctor Season 2, and was promoted to series regular ahead of this season.

We know The Good Doctor has already been renewed for Season 4, but it sure seems like there will be some casting underway to fill the void left by these two exits.

The Good Doctor Season 4 is set to premiere later this year on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.