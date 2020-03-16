The Rookie Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Casualties

John Nolan was told he was the weak link right to his face but The Rookie Season 2 Episode 14 was anything but weak.

As a matter of fact, the characters on this show just get stronger with every new installment.

And could anyone look anything but intimidating while wearing those black ops outfits?

Of course, that leaves me to wonder if everyone but me has black pants, shirts, jackets, and beanie style hats in their closet just ready for such occasions.

But when Jengus, or whatever his real name was, turned up on Nolan's doorstep he didn't need the black garb to look menacing. His mere presence was threatening enough.

Right now I’m your friend, John and that’s a good thing because you don’t want me as your enemy. Now invite me in.

I wish there had been a scene explaining how the team knew this guy would turn up at Nolan's and were so sure of it that they had a tracker ready to put on his vehicle while he was inside.

I mean, did they all just sit around and decide, yeah, Nolan's the obvious target amongst us?

Producing that scene would have diminished the surprise of having Bradford, Harper, and Chen show up ready to roll the moment Jengus left the house but I still found myself missing that particular piece of the story.

Of course, Jengus was happy to give us his own reasoning and it wasn't very complimentary to Nolan.

Nolan: So why come for me?

Jengus: Because you’re the weak link. Bradford served two tours in-country, Harper’s taken on cartels, and Chen’s survived a serial killer. You build houses, and you always push on the weak link so I’m pushing on you.

On paper, I suppose Jengus' account rings true but Nolan left everything he knew behind to move across the country and enroll in the LAPD. That doesn't sound weak by any definition I can come up with.

That he can also completely renovate his own house is just an added bonus.

What I loved most was how everyone worked together as a team and had one another's backs. They were all on the same page because they all wanted justice for Joe.

Bradford and Harper had thought this through and were ready to take the fall if their off the books operation went south. Bradford's exemplary record and Harper's golden ticket gave them some leeway if things went sideways.

But Chen and Nolan would more than likely lose their jobs. Still, to their credit, they were all in.

With all due respect, I have been buried alive by a serial killer. This rabbit hole does not scare me.

I love this job more than I imagined I could. The day I stop giving it my all is the day I walk away.

When Lopez turned up in the sniper's nest, it did feel strange that Jackson was the odd man out. I can only guess that since he didn't know about this case already and he too was still a rookie, they didn't think it was fair to drag him into it.

Plus, Jackson had already experienced his own trauma when Lucy's dog, Cojo, woke him up by literally jumping on top of him while he slept and then later tore apart his room.

Lucy was naive to leave a new dog in their apartment unsupervised and uncrated for long periods. That's just asking for trouble.

A pet isn't a bad idea to help Lucy deal with the aftermath of her abduction but maybe a cat would be a better choice for her and Jackson.

I love that the dog went to Bradford. They seem like a good fit and I hope we get to see the two of them together in the future.

Perhaps Cojo will continue to help Tim reconnect with his humanity in much the way that Lucy does. If nothing else, the dog is yet another connection between them.

Sgt. Grey was more than happy to remain in the dark about the rogue operation as long as he didn't get an angry phone call from the Chief but I am concerned about how strong a case they really have against Joe's killer. If the guy ends up walking, was any of this really worth it?

Grey also had his moment when he connected the drone shooting to the man with the bullet in his head.

I've always hated those celebrations where people shoot their guns into the air because those bullets go somewhere.

This turned out to be someone shooting multiple times at their neighbor's drone but the results were the same. Bullets that go up must come down and there's always the chance that they'll hit an innocent person when they do.

There were a few mentions to the Rosalind Dyer case in this episode and I'm glad it hasn't been forgotten.

However, I am skeptical that Nick was telling Nolan the entire truth. If Rosalind knew that Nick had performed an illegal search of her place, I can't imagine that she wouldn't have already used that against him.

Plus, she made this sound like a really big secret. Was that just dramatics on her part to get a rise out of Nolan or is there more to this story?

Finally, it was good to see Nolan and Grace spending some quality time together and I loved seeing the Griffith Observatory in the background. One of my favorite things about The Rookie is how it takes full advantage of filming in Los Angeles.

I loved when Nolan asked everyone about their stress relievers, particularly that Lopez's was both target practice and The Great British Baking Show. She's right, the holiday episodes are some of the best.

But I want to know who the first person was who came up with goat yoga. They probably had the same experience I've had trying to do yoga with my cat in the room.

Pets just love to be a part of the action.

When Nolan began talking about a stress reliever he and Grace could do together, I figured things would turn humorous instead of sexy. Although I have no doubt they'll get to the latter, they aren't quite there yet.

And that's okay. The best things are worth the wait.

As is the next episode of The Rookie!

So TV Fanatics, do you think Det. Nick Armstrong is still hiding something?

Do you want to see more of Tim and his dog?

And are you still onboard with Grace and Nolan's romance?

