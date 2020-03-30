V Wars and October Faction Canceled at Netflix

Netflix saying goodbye to two more original series after single seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that both V Wars and October Faction have been canceled.

The news comes on the same day fellow IDW-produced drama Locke & Key scored a renewal for a second season.

V Wars starred Ian Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who “enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans."

"As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these ‘vampires.’ Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.”

The talented cast also includes Adrian Holmes (Arrow) as Michael Fayne, Peter Outerbridge (The Umbrella Academy) as Calix Niklos, Laura Vandervoort (Bitten, Smallville) as Mila Dubov, Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers) as Dez, Jacky Lai (Beyond) as Kaylee Vo, and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Shadowhunters) as Danika.

V Wars Season 1 launched in December on Netflix, and the lack of renewal until now was somewhat concerning.

The streamer typically makes decisions on renewal or cancellation after taking 28 days worth of data into consideration. Given the long way, it is likely the streamer was waiting to see if the numbers swelled.

Somerhalder took to Instagram earlier this month to urge fans to watch the show, while also complimenting scientists.

#VWars is streaming right now on @netflix -this is a glimpse into the last 2 years of my life with this story and now it’s happening outside our doorsteps! I’ve NEVER been more proud to play an epidemiologist on #VWars as I am right now.

These scientists spend their lives and careers trying to keep us safe so that we may live full, healthy and happy lives. I solute you all and thank you for your tireless efforts to help us and our families. Scientists ROCK.

Let’s please listen to them. With immense gratitude and appreciation, Ian/Dr. Swann PS If you’re stuck in like the rest of us, find your country below and click on YOUR NETFLIX link! Sign up if you haven’t and stream VWARS.

I cannot believe this is happening to the world! I spent almost 2 years of my life making this exact story but with vampires! Whoa... @nxonnetflix Badasses

October Faction, meanwhile, starred Bones alum Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie which revolved around their married couple who also work together as monster hunters.

The series had a paltry 33 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That series was considerably less buzzy than V Wars, with a quiet launch in January.

Netflix recently axed freshman shows Spinning Out, Messiah, and AJ and the Queen.

The streamer is building up a track record of canceling many shows after single seasons. Without knowing the true number of viewers, it's difficult to assess how well its shows are actually performing.

