Vida: Starz Comedy Ending After Three Seasons

After three seasons of humor and heart, Starz is parting ways with Vida.

The premium cabler is ending the series after its upcoming third season.

The final season is slated to get underway Sunday, April 26 at 9/8c.

Vida stars Melissa Barrera as Lyn Hernandez, Mishel Prada as Emma Hernandez, Ser Anzoategui as Eddy Martínez, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol Sanchez, Carlos Miranda as Johnny Sanchez, and Maria Elena Laas as Cruz.

The series focuses on two Mexican sisters who return home to Los Angeles for their mother's funeral.

“This goodbye is too bittersweet for words,” series creator Tanya Saracho said in a letter obtained by Deadline.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story."

"But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry."

"I leave steeped in gratitude. Thankful to Starz for not just allowing Vida to happen, but for being great co-parents as we raised her together."

"And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show.”

While the end date news may come as a surprise, Saracho previously announced it via Instagram.

Vida has never been a heavy hitter in traditional ratings, but it had a loyal audience who tuned in.

However, the comedy is one of the network's lowest-rated series. Starz recently canceled The Rook after a single season.

Power, the network's highest-rated series concluded earlier this year, but four spinoffs have been ordered.

The network is also said to be wanting to expand the world of Outlander through spinoffs.

