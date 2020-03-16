Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 15

at .

What happened to Alice in the past?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15, more details were spilled as the rest of the charactes rallied against her. 

Father and Daughter - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Cartwright shared a twisted story about the past when a devastating incident changed everything. 

Elsewhere, Jacob decided to search for his daughter, but realized there was more to her lies than he could make sense of. 

Finally, Mary and Luke chased a lead on Beth's killer. 

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15 Quotes

Alice is playing games against the master of games. No, I'm not going to let her win.

August

Your dear mother is carting an oxygen tank and you greet her with an open flame? I can take a hint.

Mabel Cartwright

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15 Photos

New Neighborhood - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
Father and Daughter - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
Alice in Chains - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
Kate and August - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
Team Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
In the Clinic - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 1
  3. Batwoman Season 1 Episode 15
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 15