Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Gravedigger kill another crucial character?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 15, the Markovians descended on Freeland. 

Gravedigger Returns - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 14

Nobody was safe, and lives were on the line when the war to end all wars got underway. 

Meanwhile, Lynn tried to make up for the sins of her past, but it only put her in more danger. 

Elsewhere, Anissa found herself wondering whether fighting crime in Freeland was for her. 

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Painkiller: Any time you’ve got something difficult coming. Any time you’ve really had to dig deep. Any time it was life or death. That was me that got you through it.
Khalil: That’s not true. I did that on my own.

T.C.: Yeah, I’ve never even kissed a girl.
Erika: Really?
T.C.: What?
Erika: Did you just use the fact that we might die tomorrow to scam a kiss?
T.C.: Yes, I did. But, it’s true. I never kissed a girl. You can’t be mad with that. It was worth a shot.
[Erika lightly kisses T.C.]
T.C.: Ok.
Erika: Now you can die happy.
T.C.: Does that mean you like me?
Erika: That means I took pity on you.
T.C.: Does that count though? I wasn’t ready…
Erika: You’re not getting another kiss.

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 15

