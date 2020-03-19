Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 17

Did Casey and Gallo put their beef aside?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 17, the pair got personal after a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son.

Why did it connect so much Casey?

Meanwhile, Herrmann campaigned for more respect, but why did nobody want to help?

Elsewhere, Kidd had an idea for giving back to her community.

Did the rest of Firehouse 51 want to help?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.