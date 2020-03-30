Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Ali get the eleventh hour treatment she needed?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 18, she learned about a new drug trial that could save her life. 

Movies Galore - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 17

Things took a turn, however, when the God Account suggested that Mile helped Kylie, the daughter of the hospital administrator in charge of the trial. 

Miles had to confront whether it was a good idea to meddle in Ali's business. 

What did he decide to do?

Watch God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch God Friended Me online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Miles: I think the God Account is trying to help Ali by sending Kylie as a Friend Suggestion.
Rakesh: Yeah, that makes sense. Fix Kylie’s problem and her mom can’t help but be grateful.

Arthur: Miles has been trying to figure out who is behind the God Account from the beginning. If he and Cara think Corey is behind it, they must have a good reason.
Marcia: So, you’re saying you won’t speak with them?
Arthur: No, I’m saying even if I did, it wouldn’t make any difference. Miles is not going to stop until he’s figured it out.

