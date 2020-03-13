Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Dark Josie really want?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 14, Emma sent the teenagers to an alternate reality so that they could work through their issues.

However, Dark Josie set out to murder everyone while they were under.

This caused severe problems at the school because Alaric and Emma tried to bring everyone back before it was too late.

Elsewhere, the Necromancer continued to torment Rafael.

