Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Dark Josie really want?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 14, Emma sent the teenagers to an alternate reality so that they could work through their issues. 

MG The Inspector - Legacies Season 2 Episode 14

However, Dark Josie set out to murder everyone while they were under. 

This caused severe problems at the school because Alaric and Emma tried to bring everyone back before it was too late. 

Elsewhere, the Necromancer continued to torment Rafael.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Emma: Does anyone have any questions?
Lizzie: Yeah, I have a question. What the hell is she doing here?

Jade: Hi, uh sorry I'm late. Weird dreams.
Emma: You're just in time, Jade. Don't worry. What we're about to do here is merely a simulation, and I'll be there as well. I promise to keep a careful eye on all of you.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 14

