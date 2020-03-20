Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Who got killed off?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 15, Dark Josie returned to the school and started the merge early.

In the process, she went on a killing spree that left everyone wondering whether she was worth saving.

Meanwhile, more details about the past came to light, and Alaric wondeed whether he could keep his daughters safe.

Elsewhere, Rafael learned the truth about his fate.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.