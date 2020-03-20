Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Who got killed off?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 15, Dark Josie returned to the school and started the merge early. 

Josie at the Merge - Legacies Season 2 Episode 15

In the process, she went on a killing spree that left everyone wondering whether she was worth saving. 

Meanwhile, more details about the past came to light, and Alaric wondeed whether he could keep his daughters safe. 

Elsewhere, Rafael learned the truth about his fate. 

Legacies Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

If you’re running, I’m running, too.

M.G.

I don’t need a crystal ball to tell you that she’s going to tear you apart

Alyssa

