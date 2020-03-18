Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 17

at .

Did Max make some money for the hospital?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17, he searched for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance on a viral Go Fund Me video. 

Smug Helen - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Reynolds took his last laps at the hospital as he geared up to end his career. 

Elsewhere, Kapoor helped a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic. 

What did it make Kapoor realize about himself?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17 Quotes

You want to tell me how you wound up down here in the first place? Tell me? I've heard crazier.

Floyd

Today, you move again.

Kapoor

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17 Photos

Iggy vs the Vending Machine - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
Floyd Says Goodbye - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
Karen's New Outlook- Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
Helen the Stunner - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
Making Funds - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
Crowdfunding - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 2
  3. New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 17
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 17