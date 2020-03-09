Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Brianna and Roger manage to move on?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 4, the pair tried to make sense of the hurt that Stephen had inflicted on their lives.

However, things took a turn when an old face wanted to help out.

Meanwhile, Claire and Jamie had to make a decision to protect their colonial way of life in America.

With their connection to the Crown clashing, there was unrest in town, and only they could make the right call.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.