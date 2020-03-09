Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 4

at .

Did Brianna and Roger manage to move on?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 4, the pair tried to make sense of the hurt that Stephen had inflicted on their lives. 

Claire Crosses Her Arms - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4

However, things took a turn when an old face wanted to help out. 

Meanwhile, Claire and Jamie had to make a decision to protect their colonial way of life in America. 

With their connection to the Crown clashing, there was unrest in town, and only they could make the right call. 

Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Jamie: What would you do when the whiskey ran out?
Roger: I was hoping that you would arrive before that happened, and you did.

Roger: I avoided confrontation. I kept the peace.
Jamie: You ken the meaning of the word Captain, Captain MacKenzie? Is that one you can explain to me? Your men left because you betrayed their trust. Those are men who won't have much faith left. They swore to follow us into battle, to risk their lives. As Captain, you must honor their loyalty above all else.

Outlander Season 5 Episode 4

Outlander Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

Brianna and Marsali By the Fire - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
Jamie Cuts a Rug - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
Claire Crosses Her Arms - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
Jamie in Uniform - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
Claire Considers - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
Jamie Stands About - Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander Season 5
  3. Outlander Season 5 Episode 4
  4. Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 4